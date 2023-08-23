Dogs
First place Intermediate Senior Showmanship: Kyi Behning
First place Open Senior: Bryleigh Ellis
Champion Showmanship: Kyi Behning
Best Junior Handler: Kyi Behning, also Award of Merit
Masters Class: Jaden Gussis
Best Overall: Kyi Behning
Cats
Best Cat: Lucas Gritten
Second Best Cat: Kaci Peters
Best Kitten: Annabella Corelli
Best Long Hair: Annabella Corelli
Best Short Hair: Lukas Gritten
Best American: Kaitlyn Philips
Champion Cavy: Kaitlyn Philips
Reserve Champion: Cora Philips
Horses
Junior Fair Department
Grand Champion:
Western Showmanship: Ava Eibl
English Showmanship: Gabriella Vanderpool
English Pleasure: Emily Szpylman
English Equitation: Emily Szpylman
Western Pleasure Pony: Gabriella Bongratz
Western Pleasure Horse: Emily Szpylman
Western Horsemanship: Emily Szpylman
Reserve Champion:
Western Showmanship: Gabriella Vanderpool
Englishmanship Reserve: Emily Szpylman
English Pleasure: Gabriella Vanderpool
Western Pleasure Horse: Ava Eibl
Western Horsemanship: Ava Eibl
Food and Nutrition
Grand Champion Divisions A, B, C, D and E: Lori Buerger
Department 150 Specials – Foods and Nutrition: Linda Bullin
Champion Division A: Lori Buerger
Champion Division B: Judith Garrity
Champion Division C: Rachel Schick
Champion Division D: Cheryl Halladay
Champion Division E: Amanda Pauloni
Champion Division F: Amanda Pauloni
Judge’s Choice: Lori Buerger
Judge’s Choice: Debra Zarovy
Judge’s Choice: Brian Hettrick
Rabbits
Open class department
Best of Show: Krystal Geiss
Best Opposite of Show: Rebekah Ellis
Produce of Dam: Carolyn Brown
Junior Department best breed
Wooley Jersey: Annastasia Scheele
Fuzzy Lop: Kyla McCollum
Lionheads: Alayna Bachard
Dutch: Jaden Ovwerkerk
Havana: Tess Luedtke
Holland Lops: Alayna Bachard
Mini Lops: Owen Niccolai
Mini Rex: Alexia Ames
Mini Satin: Carly Corelli
Netherland Dwarfs: Mason Renberg
Polish: Alice Van Straten
Rex: Kaylee Stoll
Rhinelander: Owen Niccolai
Thrianta: Seth Scheele
Any other fancy breed: Jaden Ovwerkerk
Crème d’Argent: Benjamin Kunkel
Flemish Giants: Mason Bus
Lops: Elia Sager
New Zealand: Bryan Willms
Palomino: Jillian Burdick
Any other commercial (not crossbred): Jaden Ovwerkerk
Junior Department best opposite in each breed
Dutch: Jillian Burdick
Holland Lops: Araya Zavacke
Mini Lops: Mason Rehberg
Mini Rex: Owen Niccolai
Netherland Dwarfs: Jillian Burdick
Thrianta: Owen Niccolai
Any other fancy breed: Scarlett Nelson
Lops: Ella Sager
New Zealand: Bryan Willms
Palomino: Jillian Burdick
Best of Show: Bryan Willms
Best Opposite of Show: Jaden Ovwerkerk
Meat Pen Champions: Ella Sager
Best Get-of-Sir: Liam Chudzik
Produce of Dam: Liam Chudzik
Rabbit Showmanship:
Novice First Place: Evelyn Van Straten
Novice Second Place: Whisper Castillo
Novice Third Place: Allie Straten
Novice Fourth Place: Mason Rehberg
Beginning First Place: Owen Niccolai
Junior First Place: Alexia Ames
Junior Second Place: Alayna Bachard
Junior Third Place: Jillian Burdick
Junior Fourth Place: Cany Corelli
Senior First Place: Annastasia Scheele
Senior Second Place: Jaden Ovwerkerk
Senior Third Place: Teagan Andrews
Senior Fourth Place: Ella Sager
Champion Showman: Annastasia Scheele
Poultry
Grand Champion Turkey: Ethan Point
Reserve Champion Turkey: Preston Jones
Grand Champion Duck: Aiden Mickewicz
Reserve Champion Duck: Emily Maxon
Grand Champion Large Fowl: Brooke Linneman
Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Alexander Hannah
Grand Champion Bantam Chicken: Isaac Fleege
Reserve Champion Bantam Chicken: Elizabeth Barton
Champion Showman: Evan Kerkman
Dairy
Open Class Dairy Cattle
Junior Champion Holstein/Red-White: Blake Weis
Senior Champion Holstein/Red-White: Sami Crawford
Grand Champion Holstein/Red-White: Sami Crawford
Junior Department Dairy Cattle
Supreme Champion Overall: Mary Gillmore
Grand Champion Holstein/Red-White: Mary Gillmore
Grand Champion Jersey: Cierra Perleberg
Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Mary Gillmore
Senior Champion Holstein/Red-White: Mary Gillmore
Junior Champion Holstein/Red-White: Madison Gillmore
Junior Champion Jersey: Cierra Perleberg
Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Mary Gillmore
Dam and Offspring: Madison Gillmore
Produce of Dam: Mollie Meyer
First Place Club Herd: Brighton Bombers
Second Place Club Herd: Bristol Challenge
Third Place Club Herd: Wheatland Willing Workers
Showmanship
First Place Beginning: Jax Hackbarth
Second Place Beginning: Tessa Weis
Third Place Beginning: Hayley Fell
Fourth Place Beginning: Jayce Glas
Beginning Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Jayce Glas
First Place Intermediate: Madison Gulmore
Second Place Intermediate: Cambree Lois
Third Place Intermediate: Kinzie Daniels
Fourth Place Intermediate: Elizabeth Hoffman
Intermediate Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Madison Gillmore
First Place Senior: Mary Gillmore
Second Place Senior: Logan Nutting
Third Place Senior: Madison Gillmore
Fourth Place Senior: Amy Elfering
Senior Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Mary Gillmore
Champion Showman: Mary Gillmore
Alumni Showmanship: Chase Warken
Flowers and Plants
Grand Champion All Divisions: Jan Crane
Department 150 Special – Flowers and Plants: Juta Vos
Champion Division A: Jan Crane
Champion Division B: Hannah Bruce
Champion Division C: Mary Rossi
Champion Division A – Dahlias: Jan Crane
Judges Choice: Mary Johnson, Cheryl Hallady