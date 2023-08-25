Goats
Senior Dairy Show Lamancha: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Junior Dairy Show—Champion of Breed
Alpine: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Market Class
Grand Champion Market: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers
Reserve Grand Champion Market: Marley Miller, Kenosha Trailblazers
Goat Showmanship
Novice Showmanship
1st: Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers
Junior Showmanship
1st: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
Senior Showmanship 1st: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Overall Champion Showman: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Group Classes
Junior Get of Sire: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Produce of Dam: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Dam & Daughter: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Companion Goat
Pet Goat: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Goat Obstacle Course: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Flowers and Plants
Grand Champion All Divisions: Jan Crane
Department 150 Special – Flowers and Plants: Juta Vos
Champion Division A: Jan Crane
Champion Division B: Hannah Bruce
Champion Division C: Mary Rossi
Champion Division A – Dahlias: Jan Crane
Judges Choice: Mary Johnson, Cheryl Hallady
Junior Merit Show
(Late results)
Arts and Crafts Alexander Hannah, Bristol Strivers, in jewelry
Fish Casting Contest Lukas Fox, Saldes Corners Lucky Clovers
Megan Greenhill, Salem Pioneers