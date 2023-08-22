Kenosha County is under an excessive heat warning Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and immediately following, the county will be under an excessive heat watch until Thursday evening.

This comes as heat indices are expected to rise above 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, heat indices are expected to reach 114 degrees in Kenosha by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

NWS issues an excessive heat watch “when dangerous heat is possible,” according to a recent Tweet. NWS will issue an excessive heat warning “when dangerous heat is happening or about to happen.”

Ben Miller, a NWS meteorologist, said Southern Wisconsin last had an excessive heat watch on July 18, 2016, and an excessive heat warning on July 20, 2019.

“These kind of conditions don’t come around every year,” Miller said. “It’s definitely the hottest conditions — the worst conditions — as far as heat index values we’ve had all summer, so the bodies aren’t accustomed to this kind of combination of heat and humidity.”

Miller urged residents to “take it easy” over the next couple of days.

According to Ready Wisconsin, a state emergency and disaster preparedness resource, heat indices between 103 and 124 degrees can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion or, with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity, heat stroke.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year in Kenosha, Lee Enterprises meteorolgist Matt Holiner said, and could be record-breaking in general. In Milwaukee, the hottest recorded temperature for Aug. 23 is 98 degrees, which could be usurped on Wednesday.

“It’s the hottest it’s been all summer,” Holiner said. “This could be a shock to the system for some people.”

According to Holiner, the high heat is unusual for this time of year, which typically sees highs in the 80s.

He advised keeping outdoor activity limited to the morning or evening, but if working outdoors during the afternoon is necessary, you should dress appropriately for the weather and stay hydrated.

Residents can stay safe by limiting their outdoor activities from late morning to the mid-afternoon, staying out of the sun, and wearing lightweight and loose clothing.

If someone has to be outside, they should drink non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Anyone who does experience heat stroke should call 9-1-1, according to NWS.

Cooling centers will be available across Kenosha County, including at libraries and village and town halls.

Residents can find cooling center details at kenoshacounty.org/511/Emergency-Management.