Kenosha County is getting state funding to pay for two assistant district attorneys as part of the 2023-25 state biennium budget.

District Attorney Michael Graveley was joined by his staff and local lawmakers in a press conference Friday spotlighting the additional hires funded by the budget, which also included an $8.75 hourly pay raises for assistant DAs.

Statewide, the biennium budget included funding for only three additional assistant DAs, and the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office received two of them. The same per hour raise will also apply to public defenders.

Graveley said having the additional staff will improve public safety in Kenosha County, adding the permanent funding of two ADA positions allows prosecutors who focus on sexual assault and shots-fired cases to remain focused on their specialized area.

Graveley said the additions will help manage their caseload, as prosecutors and judges alike face a higher-than-normal volume of cases.

Earlier this year, according to Graveley, there were 3,833 pending criminal cases in the courts, compared to 1,691 cases in 2016. General assignment prosecutors, who currently handle an average of 311 cases each at any given time, would have seen their workloads grow to an average of 373 cases if the positions were not funded.

"Our ability to attract and keep the best prosecutors and the best public defenders has been dramatically increased with this budget," Graveley said. "If you think about those horrible moments in your life, you're either arrested or you're the victim of a crime, you want really competent, qualified people, and this budget made that much easier and much better."

Officials react

Graveley gave credit to several lawmakers and leaders, including Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Gov. Tony Evers, state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, state Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, for their bipartisan efforts to keep the positions in the budget.

McGuire said the measure that added prosecutors and raised pay was passed unanimously out of the Assembly's Joint-Finance Committee.

"I know how hard you work, and how you've been underpaid and overworked for far too long. I know this doesn't necessarily solve all those problems, but hopefully it'll make things a little bit better," McGuire said. "We are truly grateful for the work that the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office does to be able to help victims through challenging times in their days and their lives."

Nedweski said, with the data provided by Graveley, it was a "no-brainer."

"I have seen an increase in violent crime, particularly in the last few years, coming from the north and south, and Kenoshans (and) Kenosha County are concerned," Nedweski said. "Republicans in the legislature continue to prioritize public safety, and I'm happy to have been a part of this effort."

"The district attorney had a strong case for the continued funding of these positions, and I was pleased to help him make it in Madison," Kerkman said in a prepared statement. "I'm thankful to the Legislature and the governor for hearing our call on this urgent public safety need."

Wanggaard, in a statement, said he too was pleased to support the DA office's request.

"Public safety has always been my top priority," he said. "So when Mike Graveley called me about Kenosha's need for additional district attorneys, Rep. Nedweski and I went to work."