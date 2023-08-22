The Kenosha County Sheriff's department arrested a man Sunday after he led police on a pursuit.

Saturday evening, at 4:50 p.m., a Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 partner received information from Gurnee Police of a man wanted for felony theft from their agency would be returning a rental car to a Kenosha dealership, according to Kenosha Sheriff's Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip.

The deputy and his K-9 partner responded to the area of Tinseltown to watch for the suspect, Raymond Prideaux. While searching the area, the area, the deputy observed Prideaux driving a gold minivan with a female passenger in the front seat, and Prideaux immediately sped away.

According to Coultrip, the deputy and K-9 have arrested Prideaux in the past and clearly recognized him. The vehicle Prideaux fled in was registered to the passenger he was reported to be with. Prideaux fled south on Green Bay Road until he entered into Illinois. Once he crossed the boarder, the pursuit, which had aid from Pleasant Prairie Police, was terminated.

Approximately one hour later, the passenger called and stated Prideaux was driving at the time of the pursuit and she had begged him to stop, to which he did not. The passenger called back Sunday stating where Prideaux was located. The initial deputy and his K-9 responded to the 6400 block of 21st Ave., along with another deputy and his K-9 and Kenosha Police. Prideaux was taken into custody that day around 4:15 p.m., without issue, after he was located hiding under a bed.