The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fight that involved a gun being tossed into the woods at a lodging location in Bristol.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip, Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Bristol Motel, 4510 200th Ave., around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in response to a call stating the caller's boyfriend was just beaten up and injured badly by two men also staying at the motel.

At the scene, the victim was reportedly bleeding substantially from the face.

After interviewing all involved, it was determined that all three males involved were drinking beer in the parking lot when an argument occurred. During the argument, the two suspects, Collin Maze and Joshua Blondeau, proceeded to "jump" the victim. As he was being beaten, the victim allegedly pulled out a firearm, which the suspects wrestled out of the victim's hands and tossed into the woods. Maze had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time of the incident.

Blondeau and Maze were both arrested for substantial battery -- intend bodily harm, and disorderly conduct.

To locate the "tossed" firearm, another deputy responded to the scene with K-9 Riggs to search the woods. K-9 Riggs began an article search for the firearm, and a short time later, successfully located the firearm, which ensured it would not be found by anyone, including children playing in the woods.

The case is an ongoing investigation relating to what truly occurred.