The Kenosha County Veterans Honor Portal now has a new section devoted to telling historical stories about veterans and related topics, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Friday.

Launched in October 2022, the Veterans Honor Portal is an online tool that provides easy access to information of interest to veterans and others in the community. It is accessible from any online device at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/VeteransPortal.

The new Veterans History section includes content provided by the Kenosha History Center.

Other stories from the History Center and other sources will be added over time, Kerkman said.

“As we mark Memorial Day, we’re pleased to add this Veterans History section to the portal, to shine a spotlight on some of the interesting stories of people with ties to Kenosha County who have served our country over the years,” Kerkman said. “Thanks to the Kenosha History Center for partnering with us to get this started, and we look forward to continuing to grow it in the future.”

The Veterans History articles now available on the portal include:

A brief look at Morris E. Rockwell, the last living Civil War veteran in Kenosha at the time of his passing in 1940.

The story of Douglass Newell, a Kenoshan who lost his life in the Civil War.

A look at the Paris Soldiers Monument, believed to be the first publicly funded memorial to Civil War veterans erected in the State of Wisconsin.

A feature on Augustus Quarles, the first commissioned officer from Wisconsin to be killed in the Mexican-American War, in 1847.

Other features of the Veterans Honor Portal include:

The Veterans Tribute Trail, a map-based application that takes users on a self-guided tour of veteran-related landmarks throughout Kenosha County. It includes war memorials, notable veterans’ graves, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts, and more.

The Veterans Honor Registry, which allows people to enter information about veterans, past or present, who have Kenosha County ties. That information is then vetted by Kenosha County Veterans Services staff and is published onto a public-facing site where portal users can learn about local veterans’ experiences.

Veterans Spotlight, which includes features on current events involving veterans in the community. The latest article lists the various Memorial Day events scheduled throughout Kenosha County this weekend.

Links to other resources, including Kenosha County Veterans Services and Veterans Honor Flights.

“Kenosha County is proud to be a leader in making this important information easily accessible to our veterans and their families and their supporters,” Kerkman said. “I encourage people to check it out, particularly over this weekend as we honor the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”