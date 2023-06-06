The 21 students walking across the stage at Indian Trail for the Kenosha E-School commencement ceremony not only signified the last graduation of 2023 in the Kenosha Unified School District, but also the final ceremony the charter will ever have.

Next year, the E-school program will be dissolving and will be absorbed to the district. Students will be able to take virtual classes through the schools they would go to if they went in-person.

"It is somewhat bittersweet for us," Anthony Casper, principal of Kenosha E-school, said. "Especially those teachers many of which have been around here 15 plus years."

Kristopher Keckler, former E-school principal and chief information officer at KUSD, said the legacy the school has established over the past few years is "meaningful."

"Even though this is the last specific graduating class, it certainly won't be the last graduates that go through and interact with this wonderful staff," Keckler said.

Gabriel Johnson continued to reminisce on E-school during his speech as senior class speaker. He talked about his time throughout virtual learning and how e-school helped him.

Johnson started his speech by saying although he didn't know any of his fellow classmates sitting on the stage with him, they all had one experience in common- going to e-school.

He said with the support of the staff and their families, each of the students found educational success through the alternative program.

"Where before many of us would have been greatly disadvantaged or even educationally isolated ... E-school has allowed us to progress and mature into the young adults we are now," Johnson said.