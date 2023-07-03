With Fourth of July celebrations underway, the City of Kenosha Fire and Police Departments are reminding residents about open burning ordinance rules and regulations.

According to a recent social media post, the city allows recreational fires under certain conditions. They must be contained in a “commercially available” fire pit or fireplace with a screen in place, using clean and dry wood, not trash or yard waste.

They must also be on a level, stable and non-combustible surface and not within 15 feet of a combustible structure such as a house, garage or fence.

Residents should check that wind speeds are below 15 mph. Wind speed information can be found online. Fires need to be attended by an adult with a “proper means of extinguishment.”

Residents should also check the current air quality, as open burns are only allowed while air quality is “good” or “moderate” as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The current air quality can be found online at airquality.wi.gov/home/map.

Hours of recreational fires are limited to 4 to 10 p.m. These restrictions don’t apply to propane fires.

Any additional questions can be directed to fire prevention at the Kenosha Fire Department, 262-653-4110.

Calls for open burnings that violate ordinances will result in a minimum municipal citation of $187.

If a fire is intrusive to neighbors, it will be deemed a “nuisance,” according to the release. Violators will be asked to extinguish the fire and the department will issue a warning. Repeat offenses will result in a municipal citation.

“Please enjoy recreational fires safely and be a good neighbor,” the statement said.