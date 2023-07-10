Although most people aren't thinking about the holiday season yet, the Kenosha Giving Circle has already been planning for months on how they'll give over 200 families' holiday gifts.

This year, the program is hosting a Dueling Pianos fundraiser for the first time on September 29. The event has two pianists where people can make a donation to request a song. They can also donate to have one of the musicians stop playing a song. People can buy tickets for the event for $30 until September 15 and for $40 after that date.

There will be a catered sit-down dinner, dessert bar, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle on top of the live entertainment. Kathy Holtz, (president) of the Giving Circle said they are looking for more donations for the auction and will accept any until August 25. She said people can do so by emailing the kenoshagivingcircle@gmail.com

Holtz said she was inspired after being to a dueling pianos event before and having "so much fun."

"I thought, 'this would be a fun way to try to earn some money,'" Holtz said.

The Giving Circle gives gifts to families in need around the holiday season. What goes into each gift depends on the size and age of the family, but they generally try to include winter clothing, blankets, a set of towels, some toys, a grocery gift card and more.

"Usually we give $25 gift cards to anyone 17 or older and we didn't have enough money (last year)," Holtz said.

Holtz said their program "isn't about fundraising." She said the only reason why they fundraise is to have enough money to help as many people as they can.

This year the Giving Circle is having two fundraisers: The dueling pianos event and their annual lasagna drive towards the end of October.

Wilson Shierk also volunteers with the Giving Circle and said although he isn't super excited about the dueling pianos fundraiser in itself, he said it's a "unique" way to raise money and wants the focus to be helping as many people in need as possible.

"My hope is that every child in all the schools that need our support around the holiday time will be able to get it," Shierk said.