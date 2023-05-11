The Kenosha HarborMarket has announced a new logo and a slate of special activities as it celebrates its 20th anniversary launches its 21st outdoor season Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Kenosha.

“We are encouraging people to bring their mothers to the market,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said. “The fresh, artisan foods and crafts, along with gift ideas and a variety of entertainment in a park-like setting create a perfect atmosphere for moms and their extended families.”

The outdoor market is located at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum. The outdoor Kenosha HarborMarket will be held every Saturday through October 28th.

Saturday’s activities will also include:

A Maypole Dance will be performed by the Women In Motion-Kenosha at 12:30 p.m. in the area just west of the Kenosha Public Museum.

Beyond Bubbly will provide giant bubble demonstrations in the grass between Second Ave and the Civil War Museum all day.

Haley Klinkhammer, acoustic pop, and Rogers/Thomas Duo, R&B and originals, will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Kenosha Public Library will launch its summer Bookmobile season at Kenosha HarborMarket.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary and the 21st season, Kenosha HarborMarket also has a new logo. The logo, designed by Design Partners, Racine, features the iconic Lighthouse and highlights the market’s founding in 2003.

In addition to different attractions each week throughout the outdoor season, Forgianni said people should mark their calendars for a celebration of Italian-American Heritage Day at Kenosha HarborMarket on Saturday, Oct. 7, which will feature food and entertainment.

For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket, visit the website at www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.