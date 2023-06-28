The vibes were a little more special than usual Tuesday night at Simmons Field.

Sure, the standard shenanigans were in effect at the Kenosha Kingfish home game - games for kids, loud, boisterous cheers from fans, and a man in a shiny suit standing on the railing and singing Y-M-C-A with the crowd.

People have a good time at Kingfish games.

But they are serious sometimes, too.

It was the Strike Out Cancer benefit, and proceeds from Tuesday's game went toward breast cancer research.

After the game, a 7-5 victory from the good guys, Kingfish General Manager Ryan Goralski said last year they celebrated a different form of cancer, and this year's breast cancer game meant a lot to the entire organization.

"We did ribbons and a nice shirt that says "Strike Out Cancer," Goralski said. "All proceeds go to Aurora's Breast Cancer Foundation. And we let the players honor somebody. We had a wall, where people wrote names of loved ones affected by cancer. It was pretty cool."

"We had a couple people throw out the first pitch, Julie Fanning, a breast cancer survivor, and Michelle Jenowin, who is actually a mom of an intern, and she had colon and breast cancer. They threw out first pitches. We honored several survivors. It's fun, and it's an easy way to give back to those people, so they can enjoy a ball game."

Donations are nothing new.

Every double, the Kingfish donate to charity. They donate every home run to Habitat for Humanity. Every week, we have more than 20 donations to nonprofits.

"Every night, we have 50-50 raffles from a different organization," Goralski added. "Our air quality was bad, it was 180, but if it got over 200, we would've canceled the game. They said it was like smoking 11 cigarettes if you're out for 24 hours."

"The season is going really well. The business is doing really well, and our attendance is really good. Our reading led to a ton of sellouts early, and now we're getting to the nicer part of the summer. The team's playing well, and they're three games out of first place. The first half break is coming up. Let's get some momentum, let it carry over into the second half, and make a run."

Another victory

Tucker Shalley has the mentality of a closer.

Even if his team is up 7 or 8 runs, he knows all it takes is a couple of runs and a few more baserunners, and the Division 2 Ecker College pitcher will be called upon by Manager JT Scara to enter the game and stop the bleeding.

Tuesday night was one of the those instances.

After the Kingfish seemingly put the Kokomo (Mich.) Jackrabbits away with a four-run seventh to make it 7-2 Kingfish, Kokomo rallied with two runs in the eighth and had the bases loaded with two outs, down 7-4.

The game was about to slip away.

That's when Scara made the call to Shalley, who walked in a run to make the score 7-5, but luckily there were two outs.

Utilizing a devastating split-finger off-speed pitch and a fastball in the low 90s, Shalley struck out the next batter swinging to get out of the jam.

The next inning, Shalley allowed a baserunner but was able to retire the next two batters to preserve the Kingfish's sixth win in seven games.

Through Tuesday, Kenosha is now above the .500 mark at 15-14, only 3 games out of the first place, where the Rockford Rivets and Traverse City Pit Spitters are both 18-11. The Kingfish are only a half-game behind the Kalamazoo Growlers (15-13).

"I come to the yard every day knowing there's a possibility I'm going to throw," Shalley said. "I dial in about game time. Unless we're winning by 15, I know there's a chance. These Northwoods games, they can switch at any times. I've been in the league three years (last two with Rockford Rivets). I knew JT (Scara), he was my coach at Rockford. I got an opportunity here, I'm 21, I'm a junior and I have two years of eligibility left. I'll enter the transfer portal next summer because my school has no grad school."

"I think I have a good chance to transfer to a D1 school. Guys that get it done, they just take them."

"The vibes in the clubhouse are really, really good. We're going everything to take care of ourselves. This is one of the most talented teams I've ever been on."

Shalley says he lives with a host family, Jen and Ryan Garin.

"They're awesome," he said. "As soon as I got here, I was assigned to them. They live about 10-15 minutes away, they're in Kenosha. Jen's been awesome to me, she's been doing my laundry. They're super chill, it seems like they're like, 'Here, do your thing, we'll support you.'"

Shalley grew up about 30 minutes northeast of St. Louis in Illinois, and he loves Kenosha so far.

"Kenosha's pretty fun, they bring a good atmosphere," he added. "I love it here."

Everyone gets into the act offensively

Scara said after the game on the infield that it took a collective offensive effort to win Tuesday's game.