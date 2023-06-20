Dreams can be great.

They can also turn into nightmares.

But most of all, dreams are something we have the luxury of experiencing, most of us, and it's a rare insight into the subconscious - something that feels like it's real but is not.

Every single kid that picks up a baseball for the first time or sees the Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago Cubs or White Sox play for the first time has the same dream.

They want to play in the big leagues one day.

A dream so big, it happens to a very small percentage of the population.

But there are 15 of those kids in southeastern Kenosha right now at Simmons Field that share that same, unifying dream.

For them, it's closer to a reality than you may believe.

The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team is designed to give college baseball players more reps after their season is over in May. It's a great building block toward development at any level, whether a guy is transferring to Valparaiso or Illinois University, or if he's just doing it to keep playing the game he loves, knowing full well once he graduates college, it's time to have a job and be a grown up and stop playing.

The overriding theme Monday night during batting practice before the Kingfish game at 7 p.m. was simple - you don't have to stop playing the game you love.

Not now.

Not ever.

For a lucky few, like Chris Sale, Max Scherzer, the list goes on, it's a journey that starts in college and the Northwoods League (the league the Kingfish are in), and finishes with a World Series championship for Sale with the Chicago White Sox, or multiple Cy Young awards like Scherzer.

