Another home game, another victory for the Kenosha Kingfish.

The hometown boys got plenty of pitching from Grant Siegel and Cameron Lejeune, who combined for 7-2/3 scoreless innings, and only needed four hits Thursday night to knock off the Rockford Rivets, 5-1, for the Kingfish's seventh win in eight games and sixth straight home victory.

Simmons Field was rocking with more than 1,500 in attendance, and they got their money's worth.

Kenosha now sits at 16-14 overall, 3.5 games behind first place Traverse City.

The Kingfish have won three straight overall and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Lejeune earned the win for the Kingfish, improving his record to 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA.

Kenosha busted out with a big three-run sixth inning to put the game away. Vytas Valincius and Issac Williams each had two RBIs.

Along with Williams, Camden Janik, Lance Trippel and Mason Morris each added a hit, with Janik and Trippel scorching doubles.

Siegel struck out five batters in 4-1/3 innings and lowered his ERA to 2.51.

Lejeune's 3-1/3 scoreless innings dropped him to 3.32 on the season, and Colton Coca, a Racine Case High School graduate, added 1-1/3 innings allowing one run to close out the game.

The Kingfish return to action at home Saturday against Kalamazoo. The first pitch from Simmons Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.