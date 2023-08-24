A Kenosha man has been charged with 12 felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly taking the steering wheel from his wife and forcing their vehicle into oncoming traffic and head-on collision.

Thirty-year-old Antwone D. Rooks Sr. is charged with six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of neglecting a child-consequence is bodily harm, three counts of physical abuse of a child, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety-domestic abuse, all felonies, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct-domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, Rooks grabbed the steering wheel from the front passenger seat and forced the vehicle into oncoming traffic on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. in the area of 42nd Avenue and 52nd Street.

Rooks, his wife and children were reportedly driving to get school supplies for the upcoming year, according to his wife.

The vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle traveling eastbound, which was occupied by a woman and her three children, according to the complaint. The woman and her children said they were experiencing pain.

After the collision, Rooks' wife and children exited the vehicle, but then Rooks reportedly began to chase them," the complaint states.

When police interviewed Rooks, he said he "didn't really want to say what happened, but that it was his fault," according to the complaint. He reportedly admitted to being a front passenger in the vehicle as it traveled westbound on 52nd Street, and grabbing the steering wheel and the vehicle crashed as he made a jerking motion with his arm.

When asked why he did that, he said "I don't want to say all of that."

Rooks is being held on a $25,000 cash bond, and will appear in court again Sept. 1 for a preliminary hearing.