Kenosha police has reported finding 10.2 grams of fentanyl in pressed pill form on a man in the 2100 block of 53rd Street last week, officials said.

According to Public Information Officer Lt. Leo Viola, Kenosha Police Department Officers Keith Soderstrom and Jonathan Guadarrama stopped a 24-year-old man believed to be selling narcotics in the area on Friday, Aug. 25, at about 6:45 p.m.

He was found in possession of the fentanyl pills as well as 70 grams of marijuana, according to a department release. No details as to referral of criminal charges were immediately available.

"Fentanyl-laced pills are abundant and are responsible for many of the overdoses in the area. Through proactive police work officers are recovering more and more but public awareness of the issue is paramount to the safety and well-being of the community," the department stated.