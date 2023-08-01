The winners of the 2023 KUSD Rec Department Jr. Tennis Tournament held at Bullen Middle School on July 27 & 28, 2023 are listed below.
Boys 14 and under Singles
1st place: Rocco Serpe
2nd place: Gavin Habel
3rd place: Charles Yao
4th Place: Bo Breckenridge
Girls 14 and under Singles
1st place: Megan Straka
2nd place: Rayelle Scott
3rd place: Harmony Garcia
4th Place: Lilyanna Aiello
People are also reading…
Mixed 18 and under Doubles
1st place: Enzo Serpe and Dom Matteucci
2nd place: Alexa Szela and Ella Krauter
3rd place was a forfeit (Sydnee Quinn and Josephine Redig)
Mixed 14 and under Doubles
1st place: Noah Benzaquen and Emmitt Benzaquen
2nd place: Archie Shaver and Truman Shaver
3rd place: Genevieve Ciskowski and Matteo McTernan
4th place: Esmeralda Mondragon and Jairus Scott
Sportsmanship Award Recipients
Genevieve Ciskowski, Mateo McTernan, Esmeralda Mondragon and Jairus Scott