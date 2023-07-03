The smell of funnel cake, sounds of laughter and children running around filled Kenosha's "Celebrate America" event alongside the harbor.

To celebrate Independence Day, the City of Kenosha hosts this event which includes a carnival, music and entertainment, fireworks, local vendors and more.

Christina Hodgson has been coming to the event for years not only to bring her children and have some fun, but to also spend time with the community.

"We like to park by the dinosaur museum and ride the trolley in and then visit the carnival," Hodgson said. "Seeing everybody out is so fun."

Although Hodgson has been coming to the event for many years, it was Reba Jones' first time at "Celebrate America" after moving to Kenosha just around three months ago.

"Everybody in Kenosha told me the carnival was something fun for families to have fun with their kids," Jones said.

Jones brought her two children: Mari Jones, 8-years-old and Angel Jones, 15-years-old. She said her favorite part about the event was going on the rides with her kids.

"When I say 'the rides,' I went on one ride and I was done, but the kids had fun," Jones said. "The zero-gravity ride I went on- it turned my stomach. But they (Mari and Angel) had fun. They went on half the rides here."

Celebrate America also drew out non-Kenosha natives. Grace and Emily Wire were in town visiting their parents when they decided to check out the event with Grace's 7-year-old daughter, Jovie Oloarte.

"It's a great thing to come out an do. It's something fun and you get away from your screen," Grace said.

Oloarte said her favorite part about the day was winning a stuffed s'more after winning a carnival game.

"It's a lot nicer coming to a smaller plac3e than Chicago," Grace said. "You don't have the same experience that the smaller towns do."

"It's just user-friendly," Emily said.