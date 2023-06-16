Kevin Bryan Alvarez, 21, Zion, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver psilocybin (less than 100 grams), and possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants).
Kevin Bryan Alvarez
