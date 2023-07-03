It took a huge eighth inning, but the home streak is over for the Kenosha Kingfish.

The Kalamazoo Growlers came into historic Simmons Field Sunday afternoon and busted open a 4-3 lead with a six-run eighth inning to pull away from the host Kingfish, 10-4, in Northwoods League action.

It was the first home game Kenosha has lost since June 19, a span of eight consecutive wins.

Through Sunday, the Kingfish (17-15) have won eight of its last 10 games, and they sat in fourth place in the Great Lakes East division. Kenosha is only 3 games back of first place Traverse City, Mich.

Against Kalamazoo Sunday, the Kingfish jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third before the Growlers took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Kenosha tied things up at 2-2, but Kalamazoo put up two more in the fifth to lead 4-2. Kalamazoo held a 4-3 lead until the top of the eighth inning, when the Growlers erupted for six runs to take command of the game.

Aiden Mcevoy (0-1, 11.25 ERA) took the loss for the Kingfish.

Jake Stipp started for the Kingfish. Mason Morris allowed five earned runs in the Growlers' big inning.

Lance Trippel, who now leads the Kingfish with a .360 batting average, went 3-for-5 to lead Kenosha. He was hitting .366 through Sunday. Trippel actually hit a triple as well.

Brandon Nigh, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, added a solo home run.

Adam Pottinger had the only other hit for the Kingfish, as Kalamazoo closer Jake Paymaster finished off the Kingfish for a three-inning save.

Kenosha travels to Rockford, Ill. to take on the Rivets Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Rockford is the team Kingfish head coach JT Scara coached the past two seasons. The game is available to watch on TV or streaming on ESPN+.