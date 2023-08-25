The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has unanimously approved a one-year renewal for the building lease for KTEC East, 6811 18th Ave.

The original lease between the district and the city in the former Lincoln Elementary building allowed for two five-year extensions, but both parties have since agreed to amend the lease for one year terms. The new lease — from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024 — automatically renews unless either party chooses to terminate it. Lease renewals must go before the School Board each year for approval.

The district and the city entered the original lease April 11, 2008.

With the new lease, the annual payment will increase from $50,000 to $70,000 for 2023-24, and would increase by 5% over the rent paid during the previous year for any additional lease extensions.

The new lease comes as the district begins to consider “right-sizing” or consolidation efforts as student enrollment decreases.

Over the next few months, the district’s Rightsizing Committee will review enrollment data and facility conditions to develop suggestions for school closure criteria and ideas for district changes that will be shared with the Board of Education for consideration. The group aims to provide the board with options for consideration and possible action by December 2023.

Other business

The board also approved:

An amendment to the 2023-24 KUSD employee handbook to allow all 10 month full-time equivalent employees to request up to four sick bank days to be used as personal days.

An addendum to the teacher contract between the district and Katherine Andrysiak-Montemurro for the 2023-24 school year. The addendum reduces Adrysiak-Montemurro’s teaching contract to part-time to allow her to engage in Kenosha Education Association activity.

Transportation arrangement guidelines for students attending public and private schools for the 2023-24 year.

An agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha for the continuation of a Gang Prevention Education Program in the 2023-24 school year.

Recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

A $500 donation from Doheny’s Pool Supplies to the Indian Trail High School and Academy DECA program for its water safety project.