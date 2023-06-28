On Tuesday, the Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education approved a 19 month lease extension for LakeView Technology Academy, which includes a 4% increase from the current payment as opposed to the full Consumer Price Index change of 8%. Previous lease extensions had built-in increases to match the change in the Consumer Price Index.

All board members, except Todd Battle, who abstained from voting, approved the lease extension.

The lease extension will bridge the gap between July 1, 2023, and the time it takes to gain occupancy in the new LakeView building, which will be located in the developing Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood in the site of the former Chrysler engine plant.

There are an additional six optional one-month lease extensions available at the same rate in the event of additional construction time.

Kenosha Unified leased its space for LakeView from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance Foundation from 2005 to 2020. In 2020, when the original lease expired, three extensions on the lease followed to take the district through June 30, 2023.

Kenosha Unified subleases LakeView to Gateway Technical College, which also has continued to extend its sublease with the district.

In other business, the board approved:

A $147,800 contract with MobileMind for a digital platform to provide staff with on-demand access to professional learning

The purchase of Second Step and The Core Project, in the amount of $327,875, for the 2023-24 and 24-25 school years. The materials, which are designed to help students regulate their emotions and behaviors, will be paid for using the Getting Kids Ahead Mental Health Grant

A $49,950 contract with ESGI, which provides a digital platform for an online phonics assessment system

An informational report of the Education for Employment plan

Recommended updates to School Board Policy and Rule 4221 – Alcohol and Drug-Free Workplace as a first reading

Authorization of the payment of all currently authorized salaries and benefits beginning July 1 and continuing until the budget is formally adopted, and authorization of e expenditures in other areas to continue at the discretion of the administration

Changes to the 2023-24 Employee Handbook, which included clarification on current language, as well as grammatical and formatting corrections

An anonymous donation to the Tremper Golden Strings in an undisclosed amount.