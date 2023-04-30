The American Association of University of Women-Kenosha has named Amy Ashburn of Stocker Elementary as this year’s Educational Excellence Award winner and David Underwood of Harborside Academy as this year’s Educational Equity/Diversity Award winner.

These awards are presented annually by AAUW to recognize dedicated education professionals who have advanced the pursuit of educational excellence and educational diversity/equity.

“We are grateful for organizations like AAUW that recognize the endless effort of our staff who go above and beyond for our students each and every day,” said Kenosha Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss. “Both Amy and David are excellent, committed teachers who are beyond deserving of this recognition and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The awards will be presented on May 4, at 7 p.m. in Haribo Hall of the Madrigano Conference Center, 3520 30th Ave., on the Gateway campus.