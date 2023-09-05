From kindergarten to 12th grade, thousands of Kenosha Unified students made their way to the classroom Tuesday morning for the first day of school.

K-12 grades reported for class, except at Frank Elementary, which is an extended year school that started its academic year Aug. 7.

Students at Pleasant Prairie Elementary made their way from their parents' cars, which were swirled around the lot and out into the road, to the school, some beaming with excitement and some sad to leave their parents' sides.

"She has not been excited for the first day of school," Sarah Jackson said of her daughter, Harper, a kindergartener, who received lots of hugs and words of encouragement before going into the school.

Jeremiah Wilson, a first-grader, could not have been more excited for the first day of school as he walked inside with a huge smile on his face, while his father watched him from the drop-off line.

His father said he was the most excited to go to school out of all his siblings, stating, "he's ready."

Ava Cardenas, a kindergartener, held her parents' hands and grinned as they walked toward the school together.

"She's super excited," her father, Andrew Cardenas, said. "She's excited to see her friends. She's in the same class as some of them."

A number of new students were welcomed to Pleasant Prairie Elementary by Principal Amy Riedlinger, who stood outside smiling and greeting students as they made their way into school.

Mia Jones walked into the school with her mother, Michelle, ready to start third grade as a new student.

"She's excited to make new friends and be in third grade," Michelle said.

Several shouts of, "Bye mom!" and "Bye dad!" were heard as students turned to go into school, after last hugs were given and final first-day photos were taken.