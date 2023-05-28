Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden opens next week Thursday, June 1, offering craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music, events and more throughout the summer.

The new beer garden sits in the Prairie Springs Park along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea.

Operators Michael Grab, Anthony DeBartolo, and Mike Honold are veterans of the Kenosha County food and drink industry. Grab and DeBartolo are the owners of the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, and Honold is the owner of Rivals Sports Pub & Grille.

While more permanent infrastructure and buildings are to come, Grab said they wanted to “enjoy this summer.”

“Our goal has always been to build a tight-knit community,” Grab said. “We said, 'Let's throw together some picnic tables and start appreciating what we have now.’ A simple joy in life is a cold drink on a hot summer day.”

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden will operate from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, weather permitting, through early autumn.

The beer garden’s liquor license will allow for hard liquor sales during special events, to be announced throughout the summer.

From pop-up to permanent

Plans for a permanent beer garden along Lake Andrea began last year, after Visit Pleasant Prairie organized a successful pop-up beer garden during the summer. Visit Pleasant Prairie pushed for a permanent beer garden, eventually leading to the development of a formal plan that passed the Village Board.

Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie, said the beer garden would bring Prairie Spring Park’s appeal to “new heights” for visitors and residents alike.

“After over a year of dedicated work, we are so excited for this this project become a reality,” Howard said.

This season, the beer garden will be in the pavilion at Prairie Springs Park Picnic Site 2, with ongoing preparations for constructing a permanent beer garden structure in progress for 2024.

Parking

The Village Board recently approved turning Park Drive, which runs along Lake Andrea, into a one-way highway, adding more than 70 additional parking spaces along the street.

One-way traffic flow is now in effect, and striping for the additional parking will be in place by May 31. Beer garden patrons are encouraged to utilize the new expanded street parking in addition to the parking lots in front of the beer garden entrance and adjacent to the Wruck Pavilion.

Additional information can be found on the Facebook page, LABeerGarden or visiting VisitPleasantPrairie.com.