A new outdoor beer garden opens Thursday in Pleasant Prairie.

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden will offer craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music, events and more throughout the summer, village officials said.

Country singer Brecken Miles performs starting at 6 p.m. on opening day.

The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea, next to — but not part of — the beach area. In fact, beer garden patrons are not allowed to swim while visiting the venue. (That goes for canines, too. The beer garden welcomes leashed dogs, but they are not allowed in the lake.)

Admission is free. The beer garden will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting) from June 1 through early autumn.

Michael Grab, Anthony DeBartolo and Mike Honold, who all have experience in the local food and drink industry, are operating the new beer garden.

Grab and DeBartolo also own the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, and Honold owns Rivals Sports Pub & Grille, 6325 120th Ave.

While the Petrifying Springs venue has a traditional German biergarten theme, this location will be "more hip and trendy,” Grab said in November when it was approved by the Village Board.

This summer, the beer garden will feature picnic tables and temporary structures, with permanent infrastructure to come later.

"We said, 'Let's throw together some picnic tables and start appreciating what we have now.' A simple joy in life is a cold drink on a hot summer day," Grab said of this first season for the new venue.

To ease parking around Lake Andrea, the Village Board approved turning Park Drive, which runs along the lake, into a one-way highway, adding more than 70 additional parking spaces along the street.

Beer garden patrons are encouraged to use the new expanded street parking in addition to the parking lots in front of the beer garden entrance and adjacent to the Wruck Pavilion.

For more details, visit the Facebook page ("LABeerGarden") or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.