On Tuesday (June 6) Lance Middle School students and staff will host their triannual Walk-a-Thon benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which funds research for childhood cancer worldwide. This year, more than 660 students participated and have collectively raised over $37,000, with totals growing each day.

The event kicked off with a school-wide research event in January. Teams of students researched various charities and created slideshows that were shared with all students during a primary election intended to narrow the options to the top nine charities. This was followed by a final school-wide election in April, which resulted in approximately 40% of the student population voting for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“The effort and creativity our students put into this project is commendable,” Lance Middle School Instructional Technology Teacher Melissa Kearby said. “They work really hard knowing they have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others and it is extremely rewarding to witness.”

On Tuesday students will attend an assembly at 9 a.m. for a formal announcement of the final amount collected and a celebration of their hard work. At 9:30 a.m., students and staff will move to the track with walking slated to begin around 10 a.m.

“Our staff and students look forward to this event with great excitement,” Lance Middle School Principal Chad Dahlk said. “The teamwork and collaboration that evolves from the process is amazing. It takes learning to a whole new level when they know they are working together for a great cause in our world.”

This event originated in 2008 when a 7th grade science project on malaria led to a student-centered fundraiser that resulted in a $27,000 donation for the organization. The success of the event spurred a triannual tradition that has continued since, other than during the pandemic.