Lance Middle School students are lacing up their walking shoes for the school’s first Walk-a-Thon since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Walk-a-Thon, which started as a annual event at the school before transitioning to a tri-annual event, is a fundraising effort that involves a walk along a specified course, along with other activities.

Students raise money by going door-to-door in their neighborhoods asking for donations.

“This event is completely student-led,” said Melissa Kearby, the Lance instructional technology teacher, who has been involved with the Walk-a-Thon since its inception. “We put it into the students’ hands from the beginning ... As a teacher, our goal is to have students that are leaders and have initiative on their own.”

To be involved in the Walk-a-Thon, students have to raise $10 each. However, with community members donating to a general fundraising fund, students can allocate money to that fund, which can be found at www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/3274171.

People who would like to support a specific student can bring cash to Lance Middle School in-person during school hours. Lance students are collecting donations through May 19.

All proceeds will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit that supports cancer research and families who have children with cancer.

Raising funds

One Lance student is leading the way in fundraising efforts after gaining over $400 from neighbors and community members.

Francisco Alba, an eighth-grader, raised $445.35 after going door-to-door seeking donations for the Walk-a-Thon.

“I actually had a lot of fun doing that,” Alba said. “Not only am I raising money for something I really want to put it to, but … I’ve started conversations, too, so I’ve gotten to know (people in my neighborhood).”

Alba said the fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation hits home for him, as his grandfather had cancer.

“It’s kind of a personal things, because my grandpa went through three stages of cancer,” Alba said. “So I would have loved to have him for a little while longer.”

With his efforts, Alba’s eighth grade class became the leader of the school’s fundraiser, which means they would be able to enjoy inflatables and other celebratory activities on the day of the Walk-a-Thon.

“I like spreading the word because, I can’t lie, I’m probably the worst troublemaker in the school,” Alba said. “So just being able to lead something shows that— all trouble aside — I can still be leader and show people that I’m not just the troublemaker that everyone sees.”

Alba gave a shout-out to his mother Nicole Surber and grandmother Sue Surber, for supporting him, both with the Walk-a-Thon and in life.

“When I went over to my mom’s house, she said, ‘How much money did you raise,’ and I said, ‘Only a few dollars,’ and she said, ‘I’ll take you to go do some next time,’” Alba said. “I’ve had problems in my life, but my mom and my grandma have always been on the side for me. They’ve been like coaches in baseball or basketball games. They’ve coached me through everything, telling me like I could change and show people that I can be better so I really appreciate them in my life.”