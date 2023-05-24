Larry Lee Horschak, 68, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
A new grocery store has been proposed for Downtown Kenosha.
A 55-year-old woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Kenosha company she worked for is set to appear in court Wedne…
The 18-year-old Kenosha man accused of shooting his 3-year-old sister inside their house last week has been formally charged and held on a $25…
Kenosha native Robert Jake, who works year-round at a call center in Illinois, also spends months preparing for the annual Wisconsin Grilled C…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.