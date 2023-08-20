I don't have a single friend or family member who is doing better than they were three years ago. Since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, we've all experienced 40-year high inflation, decreasing real wages, supply chain crises, and skyrocketing electricity and gas prices. Prices have risen 16.6 percent since Biden took office, and the average Wisconsin household is losing nearly $10,000 annually due to inflationary spending.

The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates 11 times since 2022, and the rising costs of homes and vehicles remain unaffordable for most families. Yet, the Democrats don't seem concerned about the detrimental impacts of their policies on the middle class.

Instead, they are using federal taxpayer dollars to fly Kamala Harris to Kenosha County so that she can pat the Biden Administration on the back for all of their "hard work." While the Democrats might try, it will take more than a few words from the Vice President to fool southeastern Wisconsin. Our dedication to our state, local businesses, and its economy tells a very different story, and the truth is the Biden-Harris agenda is failing us.

Instead of flying to Wisconsin to fundraise for the Biden-Harris ticket, she should be working to put dollars back into Wisconsinites’ pockets or fixing the chaos at the southern border.

Sandy Wiedmeyer, Bristol