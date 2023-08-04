Rep. Brian Steil in your latest newsletter you highlight "Dark, Foreign Money" as a danger to our elections. Agreed. Interesting hat you don't mention dark, domestic money. You know. The money that Citizen's United says can be kept secret. It seems to me a far greater threat than foreign money.

The hit I get from your "news" letter is "Hey everybody, look over here at the foreign shiny object. The other shiny object isn't important." It feels like you are treating a lot of us like we are stupid or willfully ignorant. I had hope when you were elected that you would do more that toe the party line.

Oh, well. 2024 is coming. Those pols who want to continue believing that we are FOX zombies will find out something that seem to be elusive for them: the truth.

Ronald Robertson, Kenosha