Kudos to the city for taking the loud explosions issue in hand during the week preceding and following 4th of July celebrations.

Now how about the Code of General Ordinances Chapter XXIII, Noise Control which prohibits making noises that are "unnecessary, excessive, unnatural, annoying, prolonged or unusually loud" especially outside of daytime range of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Enforcing this ordinance could help the excessive noises from loud mufflers that are unnecessary, excessive, unnatural, annoying, prolonged or unusually loud from the 'daytime range' well into the nighttime and early morning hours all year long, not just during the 4th of July.

Madeline Haubrich, Kenosha