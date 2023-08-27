Funny how some people wish to elicit big government control when a majority of citizens want something they oppose. This situation recently occurred when the county board passed a resolution encouraging businesses to install solar panels voluntarily on their buildings, at no cost to the local tax payer. A small initiative to help the gigantic problem of global warming.

Our county executive vetoed the resolution. Instead, she wants the State legislature to take charge of such initiatives even though it has blocked numerous bills supported by the majority of the public, such as expanded medicaid, medical marijuana, increased aid for day care and higher education, to name a few.

Ironically, a number state agencies have already researched and recommended how to implement the aforementioned resolution. What is needed is not state regulations, but a plethora of creative initiatives, tailored to individual community needs and wishes.

What is particularly not funny is to stall such efforts at a time when the Kenosha community is taking so many creative steps forward. Surely this summer’s weather underscores the urgency of taking action as soon and varied as possible.

Michael Radke, Kenosha