The world is a little sick. Don't worry. Climate change will end. War will end. The world is suffering from mass anxiety due to overwhelming stress: COVID stress, heat stress, economic stress, racial stress, etc!

The treatments are available. Get your stress under control. See your doctor. They will help. You know they will help you. You can also see your spiritual advisor, priest, clergy member, etc. You can also go for a walk in nature. Just breathe and relax.