Republicans are not going to be happy about the recent dramatic drop in homicides throughout America’s cities. That, along with their fantasy about a Biden recession turning out to be nothing more than wishful thinking, means they’ll have to invent a new public crisis to rally around. Even their talk about impeaching President Biden for his son’s laptop is falling flat.

Nevertheless, Republicans’ lack of commitment to the public was revealed when they sat idly while pandemic related crime, health and economic crises were rearing their ugly heads at the same time, just so they could point their fingers at political rivals. Licking their chops for the chance to use a persistent crime wave and an economic recession as future election issues, instead of addressing them, disqualifies all of them from serving the public in any capacity.

The Wisconsin GOP banking on societal breakdown, along with their focus on culture wars, may be why they can’t seem to field a serious challenger for Senator Tammy Baldwin. The top contenders seem comfortable hiding from public accountability in their safely gerrymandered districts—at least until the partisan maps are revisited. Their lack of a viable Senate candidate and Milwaukee’s falling crime rates could prove quite embarrassing when they gather for their 2024 national convention.

Maybe Dan Kelly and Michael Gableman could throw in their hats to challenge Baldwin in Wisconsin’s upcoming US Senate election. It’s also refreshing, in a weird way, to finally see conservatives in the Kenosha County government honestly and openly embracing their hatred and bigotry—maybe one of them could step up. It would be a very enlightening primary.

Gary Lyons, Kenosha