I wonder how many in our state are sick and tired of the Republican state legislature spending taxpayer money on their partisan lawsuits. These suits should be paid by the RNC not us the taxpayers of the state. I wish some citizens group would sue them to have the money returned to the state.

The suits about the 2020 election and hiring of Gableman were wasteful and all to keep one man off their behinds. Now they want to sue the brand new Supreme Court judge because she may rule against them.

This kind of politics has to end. And politics should not be paid for with taxpayer money.

Elaine Tihen, Kenosha