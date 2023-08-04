This week, Kamala Harris was in our backyard, in Pleasant Prairie, to tout the Biden Administration's agenda and their passion for spending hard-working taxpayer dollars — as if money grows on trees.

While the Democrats have no issue running our economy into the ground with runaway spending, they seem to shudder at protecting American sovereignty and securing our border. While broadband access is essential to Wisconsinites on both sides of the aisle, the Biden-Harris administration ignores dozens of pressing issues.

Since Kamala and the Biden administration have taken charge of the border crisis, more than 6.6 million illegal immigrants have crossed into the United States, and, in 2022 alone, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The border crisis is not some far-off issue for Wisconsin citizens. Last year, our state lost over 1,300 Wisconsinites to fentanyl overdoses and poisoning deaths — a 60% increase from 5 years prior. These deaths are primarily a result of the Biden Administration's inability to do its job in protecting the American people.

So while Harris hopes to gaslight Kenosha about the Biden Administration's record, reality shows a different story. The true story: Wisconsinites are worse off, and the Biden administration continues to ignore the state of the economy, the border, and so much more.

Erica Millar, Pleasant Prairie