The Kenosha library system is an absolute gem in our community. Thank you to those who are dedicated to serving in the library system. I'm grateful my family has access to such a wealth of information provided by employees through literature, events, activities, and many other free offerings.

Thanks for your devotion. Thank you to the children and teen librarians that greet their patrons with interest and willingness to help. Thank you for the extra efforts put fourth during the pandemic. Thank you for being a welcoming space of safety and for helping our community rise.

We're lucky to live in an area with such devoted librarians and employees.

LeShel Gotberg, Kenosha