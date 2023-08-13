During the Trump presidency, there was more turnover among appointees than ever before in any presidency and some who stayed did so because they were "afraid of who would be appointed" if they resigned. Many were fired for just disagreeing.

That mayhem continued uninterrupted to this very day since the only one of 46 presidents scheduled a political rally (legal only if not accompanied by actual knowledge that the election had been legally lost) at the very moment of the scheduled solemn, ceremonial electoral college gathering to carry out the transfer of office to the duly elected president, a procedure unique to the world. That "rally" called for the vice president to illegally restore the defeated candidate and many attendees prepared to "enforce" that order by arming themselves and chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" just to show they were serious.

Al Gore, who lost a much closer election that indeed did have questionable election issues in Florida, conceded within 15 minutes of a court decision upholding the election. Gore did so, not because he agreed with the court's decision, but because he thought it in the best interest of the country to uphold the Constitution - what a concept!

Another example of legislators acting in the best interests of their country came when it became evident that Richard Nixon had blatantly broken the law - in that instance, his fellow Republicans took charge and forced him to resign. Today, only Liz Cheney and Adam Kinziger were public and they have been ostracized by the Republican party. If only ...

Even though most of us wish action would have begun on Jan. 7 to address the most gross violation of the constitution in our nation's history, that action is being dutifully carried out in several jurisdictions where violations occurred by the same former president while still in office.

This whole tragic and serious chain of events that has impacted the whole country would have an almost humorous comparison if people would realize that the Hunter Biden attention is like equating "playing hooky" with the "kidnapping" of the principal. But humor rarely accompanies mayhem.

None of us deserves this mayhem brought about by the "white collar criminal" of all time.

Howard Moon, Kenosha