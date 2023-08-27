The Kenosha Union Club recently hosted the Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition's Safest Way Tour to show our support for Enbridge's Line 5 relocation project and the 700 union jobs that come with it.

Let’s be clear: Pipelines are the safest way to move the energy we all need to drive our vehicles, heat our homes, and transport the goods we rely on to survive. We are working towards green energy, but it takes time. Shutting down pipelines like Line 5 will only push more energy transportation to trucks, which creates a significantly larger carbon footprint, increases the potential for spills, and substantially increases energy costs for end users. More trucks on the road will also slow down already crowded roadways and increase road construction, ultimately raising taxes.

The Line 5 relocation project will be built in the safest and most environmentally friendly way possible. I know this because the union men and women involved are among the industry's best-trained and most skilled, and every joint will be welded by UA members, who are undoubtedly the best in the industry.

These highly skilled men and women are committed to excellence because of their pride in their craft and because this is their HOME. Wisconsin is where many raise their families. These pipelines run through their family's farms and the woods they hunt.

The UA and the Wisconsin Building Trades support the Line 5 relocation project because it is best for the environment today as we work for a greener energy future.

Josh Birong, Business Manager

UA Local 118 in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties