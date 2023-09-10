Well, the Democrats have done it again. State houses across the country have introduced legislation to discriminate against blond-haired, blue-eyed people. More than 525 bills have been introduced and more than 70 have been signed into law. Imagine, discriminating against someone just for being born the way God made them. The Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency. Adults with blond-haired and blue-eyed children often kick them out of the house once the adults realize who is living in their midst.

Of course, it’s not Democrats but Republicans who have passed the laws, and it is not blond-haired blue-eyed children but the LGBTQ population that the Human Rights Campaign is trying to protect.

I am sure that when you read the first few lines of this you thought “that is crazy, it just can’t be true.” If you did not have the same reaction when you realized it is Republicans who are discriminating against humans because of the way they were born or want to become, then I suggest you are a bigot. If we keep electing leaders like Steil, Johnson, Kerkman, Nudo, and, of course, Don the Con, then we will be in for more discrimination.

If Republicans were less concerned with Barbie, Disney, adolescents, and (the big one) protecting "The Insurrectionist" while shredding our democracy, they could be more concerned with protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in our society. How sad that they stand mute when asked about their leader’s multiple sexual assaults but hold their pitchforks and torches high when assaulting the rights of those just trying to navigate their own sexuality.

Len Wojciechowicz, Kenosha