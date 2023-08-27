Representative Bryan Steil should be working to improve the lives of his constituents, but instead, he continues to fight against us. While working families are fighting rising costs, Steil has focused his attention on how he can support the wealthy and big corporations, and help them pay less.

Instead of listening to the issues of Wisconsin working families, he’s listening to the billionaires who make large donations to his campaign, and that isn’t right. Rep. Steil voted against funding to crack down on wealthy and corporate tax cheats and against establishing a corporate minimum tax that would make sure they’re paying their fair share. This wouldn’t benefit the average family in Wisconsin, but it would help those at the top be even better off.

Rep. Steil needs to stop playing dangerous games with the lives of Wisconsin residents. He has a duty to work for the people of Wisconsin. We deserve better.

Mary Hawkins, Kenosha