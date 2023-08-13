Sometimes people complain or bring up an issue but do not offer a solution. Not the case with Clark Christy, a student in the Kenosha Unified School District. I presume Clark is in high school. In the July 19th edition of the Kenosha News, he wrote a VOP about long term food quality issues pertaining to school lunches.

I was very impressed by not only his well-written letter but also his concern for some students that are less fortunate to eat healthy in their homes. So if school lunches had healthier options, this would make up for the lack of healthy foods in those homes where students simply don't have access to say, fresh fruits and vegetables.

This young man should be lauded for offering solutions to the issue as well as his concern for the well-being of others.

Louis Chiappetta, Kenosha