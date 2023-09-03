In the Aesop's fable "The Ant and the Grasshopper", the ants work industriously to prepare for the hard winter ahead, while the grasshoppers party and play with no thought to their future. When the hard winter comes, the ants survive and the grasshoppers are left to beg the ants to save them from their profligacy. The obvious moral was to act like the ants and not like the grasshoppers.

Today we are a nation of grasshoppers. The government debt is $32 trillion and rising, the currency is debased through inflation, the perverted popular culture extols the abnormal and cancels the normal, and the borders are opened to the world's grasshoppers, while what is left of the ants' legacy is shipped to the other side of the world to defend the borders of another grasshopper regime.

Meanwhile, "citizens" save nothing, run up their credit card bills to maintain their lifestyle, and wait for the next inflationary government dole to bail them out.

But who can blame them for their behavior? Crooked elections put their grasshopper government overseers in power, so they act like grasshoppers themselves, and as long as they have the Kardashians and other cultural perversions to keep them distracted from their existential misery, and can scrape up some change to pay for their next tattoo, they can maintain their mind's illusion that everything is wonderful.

Stupid and Broke: The New American Way of Life.

Kurt Koesser, Pleasant Prairie