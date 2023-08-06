In a letter to our new school superintendent, the school board, and the District athletic director I have expressed concerns about boys and girls cut in tryouts at schools that have an oasis of talent compared to other schools living in a talent desert.

I suggest allowing those kids cut at their home school to be given the opportunity to play at another school. That sounds a lot like open enrollment which exist here in academia but not in the sports arena. We can’t sugarcoat the losses suffered in learning skills, socialization, and athletic participation because of the pandemic, and yet we compound it by rejecting unwanted waifs to exile where they fine tune their now stagnant athletic skills on video games.

Be it as it may, some parents found loopholes to direct their child to sports nirvana. For instance, if a student athlete’s home school is in one school they pull the open enrollment card and send their child to another district school, thus giving said child eligibility to play for a different high school baseball team.

I suggest either changing school boundaries to better equate racial diversity and ultimately creating a fairer field for student-athlete participation OR developing a lottery system for those desiring transfers enforcing a strict set of limitations in doing so.

This imbalance needs to be addressed now.

Milt Dean, Kenosha