At the Wisconsin State Fair, I observed very disturbing behavior directed at a particular booth.

I was appalled by the actions of some adults and families attending the fair when they passed by a booth that did not sync with their personal beliefs. Adolescent behavior included messing up materials on the table, expressing inappropriate foul language and gestures aimed at the booth workers, and a 9-year-old child pointing his finger as tho shooting a gun at booth workers, and the parent thinking it was cute and laughing

These were targeted, planned attacks on a family-friendly booth. Their actions were intended to provoke an angry reaction from the non-threatening workers. Somehow, these workers stayed calm as they asked this group to move on and take their anger elsewhere.

As a result, State Fair security checked on this booth frequently to insure their safety during the Fair.

Nasty behaviors are now considered “normal” by many. Russell Moore, an evangelical pastor voiced his concerns during an NPR interview. Parishioners’ reactions to his quote from Christ’s Sermon on the Mount about ‘ kindness and forgiveness’ were no longer accepted by these right-leaning parishioners who said “These words do not work anymore. They are too weak.”

Evangelical pastors are alarmed that their Trump-loving congregants have become so militant they are even rejecting Christ’s teachings. “When we get to the point where the teachings of Jesus himself are seen as subversive, then we are in a crisis.”

The behaviors of the antagonistic group at our State Fair are only a small sampling of hate championed by many persons who no longer believe in our democracy.

Patti Prostko, Kenosha