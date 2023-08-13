Wisconsin is only one of 10 states that are not enrolled in Medicaid expansion which gives free federal dollars to states to provide health care for its citizens.

In totality, the 10 states leave behind over 2.1 people without health care coverage because they fall into the "coverage gap." These individuals and families qualify for coverage based upon their income, but the states do not provide care because they do not have Medicaid expansion.

Approximately 90,000 people in Wisconsin would be covered by $1.6 billion through federal funds.

Medicaid expansion has been in effect since 2010. The federal government reimburses states for these costs which it has done since the inception of this program. The Wisconsin GOP Legislature leadership has declined to participate for 23 years.

This is complete nonsense!

Not only has Wisconsin forfeited billions of free federal dollars during that time, Wisconsinites pay federal taxes that are sent to other states to subsidize the states that do subscribe to Medicaid expansion. Additionally, citizens who need medical care then seek same in emergency departments which is the most expensive care. Those costs are passed on to other patients, thus raising medical rates for everyone.

Assembly Leader Robin Voss (R-Rochester) has indicated that as long as he is in control, Wisconsin will never adopt Medicaid expansion. Hopefully, that will be remedied with redrawn district maps before the next election.

You are paying federal taxes which do not return to Wisconsin only because of Republican obstinacy.

Contact state legislators to convey how foolish it is to squander this opportunity.

Tim Somers, Kenosha