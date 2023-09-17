Ada Beth Koretz

1951-2023

KENOSHA - Ada Koretz, 72, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Ada was born on January 2, 1951 in Lafollette, TN. The daughter of John and Erminia (Persoljia) Beets who met and were married in Erminia's home village of Gorizia, Italy. Ada was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School in 1969.

She married Joseph J. Koretz at St. Casimir Catholic Church on June 3, 1972 in Kenosha and they just celebrated 51 years of marriage.

She was employed at First National Bank and Dairyland Greyhound Park as a Mutual. She was personally given the opportunity to work at the Kentucky Derby as a Mutual on Millionaires Row, and came back each season for many years while enjoying the festivities at the derby with her sisters Anita and Patty.

She also helped in the operation of the family business "Koretz Tavern" by bartending, bookkeeping, and cooking for parties.

Ada was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and an avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital. Her hobbies included reading, photography, travelling, cooking, baking, softball, bowling, golfing, writing, poetry, and taking motorcycle trips with her husband Joe. Most of all she loved spending time and travelling with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph J. Koretz; daughter, Krista E. Koretz both of Kenosha; brothers: John (Ann) Beets of KY, Steven (Cindy) Beets of Somers; sisters: Rosemary Henry of Somers, Patricia Beets and Pamela Beets both of KY; her beloved grandchildren: Justin Malsack and Joseph Cristiano; cousin and friend, Patricia (O'Toole) Kerod of NJ; and nieces and nephews. Ada was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Anita Beets and her brother-in-law, Peter Henry.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM. Also, a Memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7307-40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, with memorial services to follow immediately at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated.

