1930—2023

KENOSHA—Ada Buciuni, age 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Montecatini, Italy on May 25, 1930, she was the daughter of Giovanni and Delia Antonetti.

Ada immigrated from Italy and settled in Kenosha in 1958 with her husband, Giuseppe Buciuni, who she married in Italy on October 21, 1956. Until his passing in 2020, they were blessed with 63 loving years of marriage.

Ada and her husband were life-long members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and she was also a member of the Mount Carmel Ladies Society. Ada had a way of touching the lives of all those she met. Through her kind and gentle soul, she could see the light in all people.

Ada is survived by her daughter, Michela (Tom) Anderson. She is further blessed with three grandchildren: Benjamin (Kaitlyn) Anderson, Alaina Anderson, and Katrina (Cameron) Schoch. She is also survived by her great grandbaby, Ada Jane Anderson, whose name honors her special memory.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St. from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.

