June 24, 1937 – April 23, 2023

Albert (Al) J. Arzt, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023.

He was the son of the late Oswald and Marie (Betthauser) Arzt. He was born and grew up on a farm in Kendall, WI where he helped his parents work the land and raise livestock. He attended Kendall area schools.

He enlisted in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Wisconsin 32nd Division which was activated in October 1961 for the Berlin Crisis. He completed his training in Ft. Lewis, WA. He was honorably discharged in June 1965. On May 1, 1965, Al married the love of his life, Julie Morrissey at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha. They were blessed with three children.

Al worked at American Motors/Chrysler for over 32 years retiring in 1988. He was very proud of the fact that he was retired longer than he had worked. Following his retirement from Chrysler, both he and Julie worked part-time at Sears, eventually fully retiring. They loved spending the winter months in their Florida home.

Throughout his life he enjoyed many hobbies and interests including camping with family and life-long friends, attending car shows with his son, watching and attending NASCAR races, restoring his treasured 1952 Minneapolis Moline tractor from the family farm, and attending his grandchildren’s concerts and sporting events. He also considered himself fortunate enough to have traveled to all 50 states. Al was an avid fan of the Bucks, Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.

Al was a generous, kind-hearted man who was always eager and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. His smile and optimistic attitude could light up a room and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will forever be remembered for the entertaining way he told so many hilarious stories of his life.

Al is survived by Julie, his wife of nearly 58 years; his three children: Patty (Steve) Ignarski of Pleasant Prairie, Pam Conforti of Appleton and Tom (Jennifer) Arzt of Pleasant Prairie; two grandchildren: Mitchell and Meghan Ignarski; two step-grandchildren: Eric Ignarski and Dana (Evan) Ignarski; three step-great grandchildren: Anara, Kira and Marshall; his brother, John (Karen) Arzt; sister-in-law, Ruth Arzt; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alois and James Arzt; sister, Margaret Arzt, sister-in law, Mary Arzt and brother-in-law, Robert Morrissey.

The family would like to thank Dr. Omar Cheema, Dr. Tricia Griffiths, Dr. David Knight, and most of all Dr. Janet Chua for their care and compassion during Al’s last months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at All Saints Mausoleum with Full Military Honors. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Kenosha Achievement Center would be appreciated by the family.

